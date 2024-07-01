UN’s Cyprus envoy to meet Tatar in London

The UN’s Maria Angela Holguin Quellar will meet with the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar this afternoon in London. From the outcome of the meeting, it might be possible to see whether there will be further substantial progress in the efforts to restart the dialogue on the Cyprus issue.

In Cyprus, the President of the Republic will have a meeting with the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Colin Stewart, at 4 pm.

The meeting comes before Mr Stewart leaves for New York, where he will brief the Security Council.