Tourism revenues in Cyprus increased by 5.5% in 2024

A 5.5% increase was recorded in tourism revenues in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the corresponding period of 2023.

According to the results of a survey by the Statistical Service , for the period from January to April, revenues exceed 440,000,000 euros .

In April alone, they reached 217,400,000 euros , showing a marginal decrease of 0.1%, compared to last year.

The British were the largest tourist market, followed by Israelis and Poles.

Tourists from Switzerland , Belgium and Israel had the highest per capita expenditure per day for April and the lowest from Greece , Italy and Sweden .