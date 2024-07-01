Rudiger upbeat on Germany’s Euro 2024 prospects after epic win over Denmark

When 2023-24 UEFA Champions League winner Antonio Rudiger turned up for a late press briefing at 45 minutes past midnight, the German defender wore a strong-willed facial expression.

“We are ahead of three finals,” the Real Madrid star announced after the Euro 2024 hosts made it through to the quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over Denmark on an epic evening accompanied by a thunder, lightning and heavy rain.

The words “team spirit”, “resilience” and “lion-heart” played a significant role in a newly-formed team heading for tempting shores under the impact of a game interrupted for 25 minutes by severe weather and several disputed VAR decisions leading to disallowed goals for both sides.

“We act as a true team. Everyone is aware of his role and accepts it. That’s what makes us strong,” Rudiger said.

The defender’s emotional outburst in the dying minutes after a last-ditch tackle in Germany’s penalty area might draw the picture of a determined team facing either Spain or Georgia in Friday’s quarterfinal in Stuttgart.

“That was pure emotion. Looking at it, I can’t believe what I did,” Rudiger said.

Sitting on the pitch covered by raindrops, the defender clenched his fists and screamed out his emotions.

Thousands of German fans celebrated their teams’ first knockout stage win in a major tournament since 2016, and chanted, “We are heading for Berlin,” a reference to the Euro 2024 final on July 14.

With Arsenal’s Kai Havertz and Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala scoring the goals, under the guidance of conducting midfielder Toni Kroos, “everything is possible. We can beat everyone, but we can be beaten as well,” full-back Joshua Kimmich mentioned.

The Bayern defender demanded that everyone keeps cool head despite many people seemingly being swept away by emotion.

“We need to keep faith and add more efficiency up front, but with the support of the crowd we seem capable of the utmost,” Kimmich emphasized.

German media have praised Julian Nagelsmann’s “golden hand” when choosing the starting line-up and getting all his players behind the line. The Germany coach has a “fine feeling for the momentum,” according to the broadsheet Die Welt.

The tabloid Bild spoke of a “summer-thunderstorm fairy tale”, a reference to the so-called “summer fairy tale” of the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.

The news magazine Focus said the team has set the entire country on fire, while sports magazine Kicker said Germany are now heading for big opponents “with spirit and tailwind.”

Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck added, “We have triggered something and play with enthusiasm and fun.” ■