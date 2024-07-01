New British bases police station opens in Cyprus

The Sovereign Base Area Police opened its modernised station in Dhekelia on June 18. The £3 million refurbishment and extension was unveiled in the presence of the Minister of Interior, Elikkos Elia and Bases officials.

Construction on the station began in June 2023 and now includes holding cells for up to three people, a Crime Scene Investigation analysis suite, an in-house laboratory and a purpose-built facility for the Community Action Team.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dhekelia Divisional Commander, Sean Bell, said the new facility was the next step in modernising a police force “that we ask a lot of” and said he hoped it would bring officers closer to the community it serves.

He said: “The generous budget of just over £3 million has allowed us to take what was an old 1960s police station, to the opening of this new facility, a modern, fit for purpose building.

“This new building is large and open plan to encourage dialogue and collaboration with our colleagues.

“We have also invested in the welfare of our staff with an on-site gym and other key amenities to support their ongoing health.

“We ask a lot of those that join the police today, like the requirement to be a firearms officer until the age of 50, so keeping them fit is good for them and the Service.

“Outside of the walls, the police station stands as a symbol of security that demonstrates our commitment to collaborating with the community to create a safer and stronger society.”

The Permanent Secretary, Mr Elia, was also keen to highlight the collaboration between the Republic of Cyprus and the SBAs: “This is an impressive building. The police will be able to deliver effective services to the communities they serve, both Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots and the British military community.

“I have to highlight the excellent relations and cooperation between the SBAs and the Republic of Cyprus, which extends in several areas, from fighting serious and organised crime, security threats and illegal immigration, among others.

“This building should not only be a police station, but a beacon of hope and symbol of justice.”

SBA Police Chief Constable, Steve Jupp, set out the forces vision for the future as it adapts to the greater challenges it faces.

Speaking to the community leaders present, he explained: “Policing needs to be at the heart of our communities. Our new mission statement is ‘fighting crime, protecting people’ but achieving that is becoming more complex to achieve and in order to do that, we must do it together.

“This new station is very much at the heart of our new neighbourhood policing model. In the coming months, we will be rolling out our dedicated neighbourhood teams within your communities. You will have your own officer who will be supporting you and keeping your communities informed about what is happening in your area and providing you with advice and guidance on how to keep you safe and on how best to protect your property.

“My ask of you is that you engage with us, you use your influence, your experience, to ensure that this new model is as effective as possible from the outset.

“Prosperous societies need to be safe, it is the bedrock of how they prosper and an efficient and effective police force is crucial to achieving that. My staff and I are absolutely determined to improve the way we police and the facilities here represent how we are moving forward collectively.”

The new station will house more than 100 police officers which has increased capacity by more than 100 per cent from when it first opened in the 1950s.