Natural gas explosion in Türkiye’s Izmir kills five people

A natural gas explosion in Türkiye’s western province of Izmir on Sunday killed five people and injured at least 60 others.

According to state-run TRT broadcaster, the explosion occurred at 2:43 p.m. local time (1143 GMT) at a business on the ground floor of a building in Torbali district.

According to TRT, at least 10 of the injured are in critical condition.

Izmir Governor Suleyman Elban told TRT that the explosion damaged 11 buildings in the vicinity.

“As a precautionary measure, the gas supply has been cut off, and the area is being evacuated. Our security forces have taken necessary actions,” Elban said.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on X, formerly Twitter, that an investigation has been launched into the explosion, with the coordination of two public prosecutors.