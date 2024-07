Far-right wing party leads 1st round of France’s snap legislative elections: projections

The French far-right wing party National Rally (RN) is leading the first round of France’s snap legislative elections held on Sunday, according to projections published by research firm Elabe.

According to the projections, RN and its allies have gained 33 percent of the votes, which should give them between 260 and 310 seats in the National Assembly.