Ship departs Cyprus with aid for Gaza

A humanitarian aid ship carrying 2,000 pallets of supplies set sail from the port of Larnaca, Cyprus late Wednesday, heading towards the Gaza Strip.

The vessel is laden with essential supplies, including flour, rice, canned and dry food, as well as tents and bedding, intended for the residents of the besieged Gaza.

However, there are increasing concerns that weather and ground conditions may limit the aid operation.

Officials indicated that the ship is en route to a floating jetty off Gaza’s seashore, which had been out of commission for a period of time, due to strong waves, necessitating repairs.