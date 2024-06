Cyprus: Murder suspect surrenders to Dhekelia police

The alleged perpetrator of the murder of Charalambos Konstantinidis, 52, from Paralimni, surrendered last night at Dhekelia police station.

The suspect will appear in court later.

The murder was committed earlier this week in front of a vehicle painting workshop in Ormidia.

According to the police, the two Greek Cypriots had an argument and then the alleged assailant pulled out a gun and killed Konstantinidis.