 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Cyprus: Murder prompts massive manhunt in Ormidia

By Famagusta Gazette on June 26, 2024 6:10 am

Ormidia, a small down near Dhekelia on the south-east coast, is in shock after a murder prompted a huge police response and manhunt.

According to state radio, shots were fired at a car painting workshop, when two Greek Cypriots initially argued and then one of the two pulled out a gun and killed the second.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

British Bases proceeded to cut off the Ormidia – Xylofagou road for vehicle traffic, in an attempt to locate the armed assailant.

The town is in the British Sovereign Bases area of Cyprus.

Published in Cyprus and Live

Famagusta Gazette
Famagusta Gazette

More from CyprusMore posts in Cyprus »
More from LiveMore posts in Live »
Famagusta Gazette