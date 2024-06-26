Cyprus: Murder prompts massive manhunt in Ormidia

Ormidia, a small down near Dhekelia on the south-east coast, is in shock after a murder prompted a huge police response and manhunt.

According to state radio, shots were fired at a car painting workshop, when two Greek Cypriots initially argued and then one of the two pulled out a gun and killed the second.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

British Bases proceeded to cut off the Ormidia – Xylofagou road for vehicle traffic, in an attempt to locate the armed assailant.

The town is in the British Sovereign Bases area of Cyprus.