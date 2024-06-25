Ukraine expects to sign security deal with EU in near future: FM

Ukraine is expecting to sign a security agreement with the European Union (EU) in the near future, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday.

“Ensuring a just and lasting peace for Ukraine will guarantee Europe’s long-term security and adherence to international law,” Kuleba was quoted as saying by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Speaking about Ukraine’s military needs, the minister said that the country is requiring more air defense systems, including Patriot and SAMP/T.

Besides, Ukraine needs constant supplies of air defense missiles, artillery systems and shells, long-range missiles, drones, and electronic warfare systems, Kuleba added.

In mid-June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Kiev had signed 17 security agreements and was preparing to sign another ten.