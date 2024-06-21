France promises bike-accessible Olympics

France has promised to make its Paris 2024 Olympic Games a decarbonized event with venues 100 percent accessible by bikes.

To make Grand Paris 100 percent bikeable during the Games, the Paris 2024 Olympics organizing committee headquartered in Saint-Denis promised 46,000 self-service bicycles and an Olympic Cycle Network with 400 km of lanes will be available to the public.

In addition, more than 10km of permanent or temporary cycling facilities will ensure the continuity of the Olympic Cycle Network and links between Paris and Seine-Saint-Denis, in particular between the Stade de France and the Olympic Aquatic Center.

The project also includes the installation of 27,000 secure bicycle parking spaces. Two permanent cycle parking facilities will be opened to the public, including the 1,000-space Parking City Stade in the immediate vicinity of the Stade de France and the Olympic Aquatic Centre. In addition, 10 secure temporary cycle parking facilities will be available in Olympic sites, In total, 3,454 spaces will be available, including 1,504 in the vicinity of the Stade de France and the Olympic Aquatic Centre. The Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024. ■