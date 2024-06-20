Lebanon affirms strong ties with Cyprus

The Lebanese-Cypriot ties are strong, said the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants on Thursday, a day after Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah threatened to wage a war against Cyprus.

“The Lebanese-Cypriot relations are based on a rich history of diplomatic cooperation; also, bilateral communication and consultation are ongoing at the highest levels between the two countries to discuss issues of common interest,” the ministry said.

The ministry’s statement comes a day after Nasrallah threatened to wage war against Cyprus if the latter allows Israel to use its airports in the event of a war with Hezbollah.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on Oct. 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas’ attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon. ■