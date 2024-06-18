Cyprus-France joint Search and Rescue exercise wraps up

A joint Search and Rescue exercise between Cyprus and France took place today off the coast of Cyprus.

According to a statement from the Larnaca Search and Rescue Coordination Center, the activity is part of the implementation of the defense cooperation program of the two countries.

The purpose of the exercise was also to train the crews in the operational procedures for dealing with Search and Rescue incidents.

The French Warship “Aconit”, a helicopter, of the 460 Search and Rescue Squadron of the GEEF, as well as a Special Team of the Ambulance Service, participated in the exercise.