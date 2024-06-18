5.5 million passengers traveled via Frankfurt Airport in May

Last month saw robust increases in both passenger numbers and cargo volumes at the largest airport in Germany, figures released by Frankfurt Airport show.

Around 5.5 million passengers traveled via Frankfurt Airport in May, up by 6.9 percent from the same period in the previous year. Cargo volumes handled at the airport in May hiked by 9.9 percent to 171,353 metric tons, according to a press release published by Fraport Group, which runs Frankfurt Airport and other airports across the world.

The surge in passenger numbers was mainly attributed to public holidays in May, notably the Whit Sunday break, which increased demand for flights to southern European countries.

Despite a gradual recovery over the past months, passenger numbers at Frankfurt Airport still fall short of those in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.