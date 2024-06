Doctors in Cyprus set to hold warning strike

Public hospital doctors are going on a 24-hour warning strike on June 20, demanding the payment of their accrued wages.

According to an announcement by the Branch of Doctors and Clinical Directors PASYDY and PASYKI, a meeting held on Friday, with representatives of the Board of Directors and the Directorate of the Organization, with the aim of bridging the differences of the two sides, ended in a stalemate.

Doctors warn of a further escalation of measures on July 2 and 3.