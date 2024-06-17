Cyprus president welcomes Standard and Poor’s economy upgrade

Cyprus has been upgraded by the international rating agency Standard and Poor’s.

The President of Cyprus has welcomed the news, which, he says, confirms the positive outlook of the Cypriot economy’.

The fact, says President Christodoulidis, that the credit rating of the Republic of Cyprus has moved from BBB to BBB+ while maintaining the outlook to positive, ‘proves the correctness of the Government’s economic policy based on the tripartite: fiscal responsibility, financial stability and continuous reforms’.

The President also mentioned that access to international markets and the attraction of foreign investments are, among other things, necessary components for maintaining the Cypriot economy on a development path.