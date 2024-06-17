Athletes in Cyprus urged to be careful during blistering heat

The Cyprus Sports Organization has recommended the complete avoidance of outdoor exercises during the time of extreme weather warnings.

The CMO notes that the recommendation is issued in the context of taking measures to protect athletes, adding that any sports or physical activity should be done either very early in the morning or very late in the afternoon.

Cyprus has been blighted by a series of brutal heatwaves over the last few weeks.

An elderly woman died and several other people were hospitalized with heatstroke symptoms as temperatures in Cyprus soared on Friday to an all-time June high of 45 degrees Celsius.

The Weather Service office said that temperatures of around 40 degrees Celsius are usually recorded in July and August, but has been unprecedented for June when median temperatures are around 34 degrees Celsius.

These phenomena are due to climate change and are here to stay, the weather service said, adding that this month’s high temperatures constitute a record.