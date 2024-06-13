Int’l firefighting team dispatched to assist Cyprus in wildfire battle

An international team has joined Cypriot firefighters to battle a stubborn fire that has been raging for 36 hours in the country, with Greece and Jordan both sending aircraft to the western mountainous Paphos district, local authorities said Wednesday.

Andreas Kettis, the spokesperson of the Cypriot Fire Service, said the firefighters were still faced with large flare-ups due to strong winds and extremely high temperatures, which reached 41 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Fire Chief Officer Nikos Logginos told the national CyBC radio that he was hopeful the fire would be brought under control by nightfall, adding that firefighters were using heavy earth-moving machinery to create access to the troubled region.

According to Kettis, the fire has destroyed vegetation over more than eight square kilometers and burned down two houses and several animal farms as it raced through the scenic terrain. At least 24 other houses have been damaged, he added.

Residents of five villages that had been evacuated overnight were allowed to return home on Wednesday, only to find out that their vineyards and orchards were destroyed.

The government said officials would be sent to the area to record property damages. ■