Explosion occurs at factory in northern Athens, no injury reported

An explosion occurred at a factory in the northern suburb of Athens on Wednesday and no injury has been reported so far.

According to initial reports by the Fire Department, the explosion took place at a factory manufacturing stainless steel cooking utensils, according to the Greek news agency.

Currently, a total of 42 firefighters with 14 fire trucks are on the scene, with additional reinforcements arriving continuously, reported the local media.

Citizen Protection services have issued a mass alert, advising residents to stay indoors and shut all doors and windows due to the heavy smoke.

Authorities are urging citizens to avoid the area and follow safety instructions until the situation is under control. ■