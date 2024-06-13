Cyprus: UNFICYP statement on the situation of migrants inside the buffer zone

Maintaining security across the buffer zone and keeping the situation calm remain UNFICYP’s top priority.

UNFICYP, in close collaboration with the UNHCR, is providing immediate humanitarian assistance including food, water, shelter, and emergency medical assistance to the most vulnerable people including many women and children.

UNFICYP understands concerns in relation to irregular crossings of the buffer zone. However, as called for in UNHCR’s statement yesterday, asylum seekers must be given unhindered access to asylum procedures as provided under National, European, and international refugee law.

We are raising our concerns with the Republic of Cyprus to address the growing humanitarian situation we are facing inside the UN buffer zone.