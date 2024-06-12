Archaeologists unearth rare ancient monument on Greece’s Crete island

Greek archaeologists unearthed a rare ancient monument on Crete island during construction works for a new airport, Greece’s culture ministry said on Tuesday.

The monumental architectural find of circular shape is unique in Minoan-era archaeology which studies the Minoan civilization that was centered on Crete island during the Bronze Age (3,100-1,100 BC), according to an e-mailed press statement.

The monument, with a diameter of about 48 meters, covering a surface area of about 1,800 square meters, is located at the highest point of a hill at the outskirts of Kastelli town, where the new airport’s radar systems would be installed.

Following the discovery Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said that the priority now is to continue archaeological excavation on the site and preserve the monument. Therefore, the radar systems will be installed in another location.

“This is a unique find of great interest. There are solutions, so that the archaeological excavation can be completed and the monument protected,” Mendoni added. ■