UN’s Cyprus envoy continues search for common ground

The UN Secretary-General’s Envoy for Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin, is continuing her engagement with the parties and other relevant bodies in the search for common ground on the Cyprus problem.

In a recent press briefing, a UN spokesman said Holguin would remain New York for a while.

Last month, the High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, expressed the full support of Brussels to Holguin and UN efforts to find a sustainable solution to the Cyprus issue.

During her stay in Brussels in May, Holguin had meetings with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Eliza Ferreira, and the head of the Commission’s Directorate General for Reforms, Mario Nava.