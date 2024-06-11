Inflation in Cyprus accelerated in May

Inflation in Cyprus accelerated in May, showing, compared to last May, a growth rate of 2.7%, the highest in the last six months, as a result of the increase in oil prices.

According to the data of the Statistical Service, inflation, after falling in March 2024 to the lowest level since April 2021, at 1.21%, picked up in April this year, reaching 2.36%.

Last weekend, rating agency Fitch has upgraded Cyprus’ long-term foreign currency rating from “BBB” to “BBB+”, noting that the outlook is positive.

Fitch’s announcement stated, among other things, that the upgrade and positive outlook reflect the increased capacity of the Cypriot economy to face economic shocks, the government’s commitment to fiscal stability and the strengthening of the banking sector, which has the lowest non-performing loan ratio, since the beginning of the financial crisis in 2013.