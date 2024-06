Pensioners in Cyprus benefit from holiday scheme

A holiday subsidy scheme for low-income pensioners to take breaks in mountain region resorts and Pyrgos Tyllirias has been initiated by the Ministry of Labour.

Under this scheme, low-income pensioners will receive fully subsidized accommodation with full board at designated resorts.

The scheme runs till July 29, 2024, and from September 3, 2024, to October 28, 2024.

For further details, please get in touch with: 24841061.