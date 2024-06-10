Cyprus ranks second in terms of carbon emissions per capita

According to climate analysts CarbonBrief, Cyprus ranks second in terms of carbon emissions per capita among all European Union countries. In 2023, the island emitted 3.1 tonnes of carbon dioxide per person annually, falling just 0.1 short of the highest per-capita emitter, the Czech Republic.

Following Cyprus and the Czech Republic, Poland stands as the third-highest per capita emitter of carbon dioxide, while Germany and Malta complete the top five.

Notably, Malta, Croatia, and Lithuania were the only three countries to record higher per capita emissions in 2023 compared to 2019.

It is worth mentioning that the average carbon emissions per capita across the European Union was less than two tonnes.