Cypriots vote for EU parliament deputies and revamped local authorities

Cypriots went to the polls on Sunday to vote in elections for deputies to the European Parliament and local authorities.

Chief Returning Officer Elikkos Elia said that there will be eight different ballot papers and, depending on the region, each voter may have to fill and cast up to six different ballots.

Elections for European Parliament deputies are taking place in all 27 EU countries, but voters in Cyprus will also vote for mayors, deputy Mayors, municipal councils, village leaders and community councils, education boards and local school councils.

There are almost 699,000 registered voters but electoral analysts said that turnout is not expected to exceed 50 percent.

Voting booths opened from 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) to 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) local time.

Vote counting will continue throughout the night but the name of European parliament deputies will be announced simultaneously with other EU countries on Monday. ■