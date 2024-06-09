Elections 2024 – “Where and What do I vote?” – Cyprus Information sources

The Chief Returning Officer in Cyprus has reminded voters that they can be informed about the polling station where they can exercise their right to vote, the elections in which they have the right to vote, as well as the number of preference crosses in each election, at the following information sources:

1. Online:

wtv.elections.moi.gov.cy, elections.gov.cy

Voters enter their ID card number and date of birth.

2. Text message (SMS) (only for the “Where do I vote?” service):

SMS to 1199, by texting:

wtv space ID card number space date of birth

e.g. wtv1010111 01/06/1990

3. Telephone information services:

Pancyprian number: 77 77 22 12

Lefkosia: 22804348, 22804295, 22804349, 22804283

Lemesos: 25806454, 25806455, 25806452, 25806444

Ammochostos: 23200935, 23200937, 23200938, 23200922

Larnaka: 24801870, 24801872, 24801858, 24801868

Pafos: 26801143, 26801144, 26801148

Ministry of Interior: 22867640

It is noted that the following charges apply for the SMS service as well as for the Pancyprian number: