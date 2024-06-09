Cyprus: Phone use banned in polling stations

The Chief Returning Officer in Cyprus has announced that the use of mobile phones is prohibited inside the polling stations by any person other than the presiding officer and only for the purpose of communicating with the respective Elections Officers.

The presiding officer has the authority to remove from the polling station any person using his/her mobile phone, as well as order the arrest of persons who attempt to use their mobile phones.

Voting in Cyprus commenced at 7:00 a.m. and will temporarily stop at 12:00 noon for a one-hour break.

The voting will recommence at 1 p.m. and will end at 6 p.m.

Europeans in 20 countries go to the polls on Sunday, on the biggest and final day of voting for the European Parliament.

In a year of pivotal elections, the EU vote is especially significant, on a continent witnessing polarised politics and increased nationalism.