Humans have been living on Cyprus for much longer than previously thought, according to a new study.

In fact, the first human presence on the island is thought to have occurred in the period between 14,250 years ago and 13,180 years ago, much earlier than the current calculations.

A study by Australia’s Flinders State University, published in scientific journals, says it calls into question earlier studies that Mediterranean islands during the Pleistocene period were inhospitable and uninhabitable.

Instead, the large Mediterranean islands were attractive and popular destinations for Paleolithic hunter-gatherers, according to the study.

The settlement of residents in Cyprus was rapid and, as scientists report, within 100 years in 2 or 3 immigration waves and 11 generations, the population of Cyprus reached four to five thousand. The first areas to be inhabited were in the Paphos district, with Kissonerga being the most prominent.

It is argued, in fact, that the migration was imposed by demographic pressures and rapid climate changes in the continental regions.