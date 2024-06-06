Cyprus revokes passport of international fugitive

Cyprus’ government decided on Wednesday to revoke the Cypriot passport of an internationally wanted fugitive, Jho Low.

Low, granted Cypriot citizenship in 2015, is wanted in connection with money laundering involving 4.2 billion ringgit (about 900 million U.S. dollars) from Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund.

He was not wanted at the time he applied for citizenship. A decision to revoke Low’s passport was taken a year ago but he appealed against the decision, prompting a re-examination of the case by an independent committee.

The new decision to strip his Cypriot citizenship was made after the committee dismissed the appeal in May.

In December 2018, Malaysian police issued an arrest warrant for Low, who was alleged to be at the center of the investment company scandal. ■