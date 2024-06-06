BALTOPS military exercise set to begin in Baltic Sea

Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24), a massive NATO military exercise in the Baltic Sea, will take place on June 7-22, the Lithuanian Armed Forces said at a pre-sail conference on Wednesday.

Around 9,000 troops, 50 ships, and 80 aircraft from 20 NATO countries will participate in the annual BALTOPS exercise. The Lithuanian Armed Forces said in the Lithuanian port city of Klaipeda that the operation aims to hone amphibious landing, fire support, anti-submarine warfare aircraft defense, mine hunting and sweeping, surface and underwater drone, and other operations.

The tactical phase in the Baltic Sea will include two Lithuanian Navy ships, the Skalvis (M53) and the Aukstaitis (P14) patrol ship. Lithuania has been training in BALTOPS annually since 1993.

This year marks the first time that Sweden, which has taken part in BALTOPS since 1990, will participate in the exercise as a NATO member.

BALTOPS is led by the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and the U.S. Sixth Fleet, with command and control provided by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO. ■