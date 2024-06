Armenia to open embassy in Cyprus

The government of Armenia is set to open an embassy in Nicosia.

According to the Armenia press, the decision is in the context of further strengthening the relations between the two countries and as a response to the decision of the Cypriot government, last February, to open a Cypriot embassy in Yerevan.

The Armenian government also emphasizes that in recent decades interstate relations have strengthened and there is high-level political dialogue and multifaceted cooperation.