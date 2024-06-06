About 80 migrants including children rescued from English Channel

Around 80 migrants, including at least three children, have been rescued after a boat got into difficulty while crossing the English Channel, local media reported Thursday.

The British coastguard and lifeboat crews were called to help the Border Force during the incident off the Kent coast on Thursday morning and some migrants have been pulled from the water, The Guardian reported.

No fatalities have been reported at this stage.

According to Home Office figures, more than 7,500 migrants arrived in Britain by small boats in the first four months of the year, the highest level since records began.

Migration is one of the most controversial issues in the country’s upcoming general election on July 4. ■