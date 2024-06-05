Today in History – June 5

1959 – The first government of Singapore is sworn in.

1960 – The Lake Bodom murders occur in Finland.

1963 – The British Secretary of State for War, John Profumo, resigns in a sex scandal known as the “Profumo affair”.

1963 – Movement of 15 Khordad: Protests against the arrest of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini by the Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. In several cities, masses of angry demonstrators are confronted by tanks and paratroopers.

1964 – DSV Alvin is commissioned.

1967 – The Six-Day War begins: Israel launches surprise strikes against Egyptian air-fields in response to the mobilisation of Egyptian forces on the Israeli border.

1968 – Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy is assassinated by Sirhan Sirhan.

1975 – The Suez Canal opens for the first time since the Six-Day War.

1975 – The United Kingdom holds its first country-wide referendum on membership of the European Economic Community (EEC).

1976 – The Teton Dam in Idaho, United States, collapses. Eleven people are killed as a result of flooding.

1981 – The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that five people in Los Angeles, California, have a rare form of pneumonia seen only in patients with weakened immune systems, in what turns out to be the first recognized cases of AIDS.