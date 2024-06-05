Police in Cyprus continue road safety checks

Figures show police in Cyprus made 1230 bookings various offenses following traffic checks throughout Cyprus during a three-day campaign at the end of May.

Most bookings related to offences, which are the main causes of serious and fatal road collisions. Four hundred and fifty-six complaints related to exceeding the speed limit. According to police, the targeted traffic checks will continue every day throughout Cyprus.

In terms of road deaths in proportion to population, Cyprus climbed in 2022 to 9th place among the 27 EU member states, from 17th place in 2021, with a large reduction in road deaths, from 45 to 37. In 2022, Cyprus recorded a road death rate per population of 41, while the EU27 rate was 46.