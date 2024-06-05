Orange alert as Cyprus expects temperatures of 43C

An orange weather warning has been issued for Wednesday, starting from 11am until 5.30pm, due to extremely high temperatures. This latest warning follows to yellow alerts issued on Monday and Tuesday.

Today, Wednesday, inland areas are expected to reach 43C, while the south and east coasts will experience temperatures of 38C. The north coast will see temperatures of 36C, while the west coast and higher mountains will have temperatures of 34C.

Additionally, there will be light dust in the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the Department of Labor Inspection has informed employers and self-employed workers, that it is necessary to stop all outdoor work, from 12:00 noon to 4pm. At the same time, a “red alert” level has been issued given the risk of forest fires.

The winds will vary from north-westerly to north-eastely, locally south-easterly to south-westerly, and will be light, reaching up to 3 Beaufort. In the afternoon, the winds may become transient and increase to a moderate level of 4 Beaufort. The sea conditions will be mostly calm.