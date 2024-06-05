Firefighting planes expected in Cyprus this month

Six aircraft, which were leased by the Republic of Cyprus, are expected to arrive on the island this month, to contribute to the efforts to deal with the fires.

As temperatures rise, the possibility of wildfires becomes increasingly likely.

Speaking on CyBC, the Minister of Agriculture Maria Panagiotou said four planes will arrive from Australia and two from a Latin American country.

She also mentioned that there was contact with other countries in the region, which expressed their willingness to send aircraft to Cyprus to extinguish fires, in case of an emergency.