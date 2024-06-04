Russia imposes entry ban on some UK politicians, journalists and experts

Russia has issued entry bans on several British politicians, journalists and experts, the country’s foreign ministry said on Monday.

“In response to the hostile actions of the UK, it was decided to include a number of representatives of the political establishment, the journalistic corps and the expert community of the United Kingdom on Russia’s entry ban list,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ban was due to their “implementation of London’s anti-Russian policy” or “covering important social-political events in Russia in a negative way,” it said.

Meanwhile, the ministry urged Britain to stop providing military support to Ukraine.