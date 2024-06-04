Holguin keeps UN updated on Cyprus mission

The Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary General for Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin is in contact with officials of the international organization and continues to inform about her work regarding the Cyprus problem.

This was stated by the deputy representative of Antonio Guterres, Farhan Haq, in response to a question during a press briefing.

“I believe Ms. Holguin will first submit her report to the Secretary-General and then we will provide this information to the Security Council,” he added.

Last month, the High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, expressed the full support of Brussels to Holguin and UN efforts to find a sustainable solution to the Cyprus issue.

During her stay in Brussels in May, Holguin had meetings with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Eliza Ferreira, and the head of the Commission’s Directorate General for Reforms, Mario Nava.