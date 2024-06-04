Greece will launch a new AI-based “digital assistant” for tourists

Greece will launch a new AI-based “digital assistant” for visitors to the country on June 10, Greek officials said on Monday.

The application, dubbed “mAiGreece,” which can be downloaded free of charge, has been developed with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide tourists with useful information in 31 languages, including Chinese, Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni and Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou told a press conference.

The digital assistant offers general information about museums, archaeological sites, beaches with Blue Flags or hospitals and police stations. It can also provide more personalized services based on the information users share on their interests.

Moreover, tourists can “chat” with their personal digital travel consultant, ask questions and receive answers about travelling in the country.

In case of emergencies, like natural disasters, users will also be able to request immediate assistance and “mAiGreece” will notify authorities of their location, using geolocation technology.

“We are making the most of the tools that technology offers to upgrade the tourist experience in Greece,” Kefalogianni said.

More than 32 million travelers from across the globe visited Greece in 2023, according to data released by the central Bank of Greece. Greek officials expect that the number will further increase this year. ■