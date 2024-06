FTI failure ‘blow to incoming tourism in Cyprus’

Filokypros Rousounidis, the general secretary of the Pancypriot Association of Hoteliers, described the bankruptcy of the German group as a ‘blow to incoming tourism in Cyprus’.

Speaking to CyBC, he said that there are currently 800 visitors in Cyprus, who are affected, but they are covered by insurance and the German government’s fund.

He also said that tourists visiting Cyprus through the bankrupt Group amounts to around 30,000 holidaymakers.