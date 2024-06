Fires rages on farmland in Syria, heatwave grips region

A large fire engulfed over 247 acres of agricultural land in the southern province of Sweida late on Monday, Syria’s state TV reported.

There have been no reports of casualties or injuries so far and the cause of the fire is not known, said the report.

Fire brigades, along with the Directorate of Agriculture, Civil Defense, the Water Authority, and local residents, are working to contain the blaze. ■