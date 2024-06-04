Cyprus opens election phone helpline

The Ministry of the Interior in Cyprus has opened an information helpline for the June 9 elections. The number is 77 77 22 12.

The information service is open from Monday to Friday from 8:00 to 18:00.

The hours for Saturday are from 8:00 to 13:00.

Citizens can call the all-Cypriot number for information about the polling station where they are voting, the voting hours, and the replacement of a damaged or lost voter book.

For the international telephone number 77 77 22 12, there is a charge of 12 cents per minute.