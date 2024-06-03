Qatar eyes Cyprus investments

Emir of Qatar, on a recent trip to Cyprus, reportedly expressed interest in investments, both in the Port and Marina of Larnaca and in the natural gas terminal in Vasiliko.

During his visit, the Emir of Qatar was accompanied by five ministers of his government, and arrived with a goal is long-term strategic cooperation with Cyprus.

President Christodoulides noted there were many prospects for further strengthening our bilateral relations and cooperation in the region.

Qatar is a partner with ExxonMobil in energy exploration inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

In a speech during a dinner for the Emir, Christodoulides said: