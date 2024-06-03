Police in Cyprus detain 21 illegal migrants

The ongoing crackdown on illegal migration led to the arrest of an additional 21 individuals residing unlawfully in Cyprus, as reported by the police on Monday.

The migrants were apprehended as part of a comprehensive operation conducted by the immigration service in conjunction with district police units across the island.

Throughout the operation, thorough searches were conducted in all districts, resulting in the identification and subsequent detention of 21 individuals from third countries. According to police, immediate steps will be taken to initiate deportation procedures to their respective countries of origin.

Police say their efforts to combat illegal immigration remain ‘steadfast and continuous’.