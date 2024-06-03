GESY remains top priority for Cyprus government

The government’s goal to ensure the optimization of GESY, remains unchanged, says the Minister of Health Michalis Damianos.

Damianos notes that the goal is for the patient to be at the center of health policy.

The minister also characterized GESY as one of the ‘most important social reforms’ in the history of the Republic of Cyprus.

GESY is the universal health insurance system of Cyprus established in 2017 when three government bills and regulations were agreed by parliament after prolonged negotiation led by Health minister Yiorgos Pamboridis.