Egypt’s PM tasked with forming new gov’t after cabinet’s resignation

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi instructed Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to form a new government after the latter submitted his cabinet’s resignation on Monday, the Egyptian presidency announced in a statement.

Madbouly has been assigned the task of forming a new government with highly qualified, competent, and experienced individuals, to work toward achieving a multitude of goals, the statement said.

Sisi ordered that the new government should prioritize maintaining Egypt’s national security in light of regional and international challenges, developing health and education sectors, continuing efforts toward strengthening political engagement, and building on previous achievements in security, stability, and counter-terrorism efforts.

He also instructed the new cabinet to persist in economic reform, with a focus on attracting and increasing investments, encouraging the growth of the private sector, and curbing the rise in prices and inflation.

The statement noted that the current government will still perform duties until a new one is formed.

According to state-run news website Ahram Online, this is the fourth cabinet reshuffle led by Madbouly, who has been serving as the prime minister since 2018. The last ministerial reshuffle was in August 2022.

Sisi began a third consecutive presidential term in April, serving until 2030. ■