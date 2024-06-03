Cyprus hits 40C as heatwave blankets island

A temperature of forty degrees was recorded in Cyprus at around midday on Monday.

The Director of the Department of Meteorology, Filippos Tymvios, told CyBC “that the temperature is eight degrees higher than normal for the season and that from tomorrow to Thursday the mercury will reach 42 degrees, inland, but possibly it may even touch 43C.

As mentioned by Tymbios, Cyprus is affected by a dry air mass. A significant drop in temperature is expected at the weekend.

The sudden blast of heat has seen thousands of people take to the beaches, at Mackenzie near Larnaca airport, the coast was full of bathers and swimmers by 10am.