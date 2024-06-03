British high commissioner in Cyprus to leave post early – reports

The British high commissioner in Cyprus, Irfan Siddiq will be concluding his service on the island earlier than expected.

According to sources, Siddiq will depart Cyprus for “personal reasons” before the year’s end. The exact timeframe for his departure is believed to be between the end of August and November, according to a local news portal.

Siddiq has an extensive career within the foreign, commonwealth, and development office, having joined in 1998 and served in various countries before assuming the role of high commissioner in Cyprus in 2022, succeeding Stephen Lillie.