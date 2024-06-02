‘Some light on the horizon’ regarding Cyprus gas terminal

There is ‘some light on the horizon’ regarding the gas terminal at Vassilikos.

Minister of Energy, George Papanastasiou said consultations are taking place at various levels, both diplomatic and technical.

The reason why the terminal is so important, he said, is because it is the first way of importing natural gas – LNG – to reduce the cost of electricity in Cyprus.

Regarding a timeline for the project, the minister said that a decision on the issue should be made this month.

Asked about Turkey’s announcement that it is dispatching a drilling platform into the Mediterranean, Papanastasiou said the development ‘did not affect the plans of Cyprus’.